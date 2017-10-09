Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore & More Stars Who Made Pregnancy So Sexy — See Bare Bump Pics

Is there anything more beautiful than a pregnant woman? Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Beyonce and many other stars have embraced their pregnancy curves over the years — see the best bare bump pics here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Demi Moore, 54, are just a few of the celebs who famously bared their tummies while pregnant. Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of all of the hot Hollywood moms who exposed their nude baby bumps!

Kim K is often credited with kicking off the pregnant nude selfie craze after her 2015 pic, but Demi Moore was doing it long before the reality star. We’ll never forget when she posed seven months pregnant for a stunning handbra nude photograph that became the August 1991 cover of Vanity Fair! Both are pictured above.

Beyonce, 36, is also fresh in our minds, as she showcased her huge bump earlier this year while carrying twins Sir and Rumi. Jaime Pressly, Jenny Mollen, Jade Roper, Kailyn Lowry, Kristin Cavallari and more have also shared photos of their bare bumps! We’re so happy that all of these women are proud of their gorgeous pregnant bodies, and aren’t afraid to flaunt their curves. See pics of pregnant celebs wearing bikinis on their babymoons.

So who will be next? Well, Behati Prinsloo is well into her second pregnancy, and the model posted a photo of herself in a bikini when she made the announcement to the world in September. It would be so cool if she shared more bare bump pics now that she’s progressed even more, or even did a professional photo shoot! We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, do you love how these pregnant stars showed off their curves? Tell us which photos you love the most!