Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey & More Celebs Caught Photoshopping Pics

Picture perfect? Not quite. It can be pretty embarrassing when a total stranger calls out your poor Photoshopping skills, but that’s what has happened to Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, and many more celebs who tried to tweak their selfies to look a bit better. See some of the wildest Photoshop fails here!

Ladies, how many times has this happened to you: You’re just about to post a picture to social media when suddenly, you notice what you consider to be a ‘flaw’ in your selfie — one that you spent at least 20 minutes picking the right filter for! Now, instead of bothering your best friend or roommate to take a hundred more pictures to get things just right, you decide to take a shortcut and Photoshop the damn thing. Everybody does it, right? Well, the only difference between us and celebrities is we (or most of us, anyway) don’t have MILLIONS of followers who critique every single post. Hotties like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears definitely do the Photoshop thing too, but it’s waaaaay more likely of someone noticing — and actually calling it out in the comment section.

The social media queen herself, Kylie Jenner, has shared that same pain. The reality star took a sizzling selfie wearing Puma underwear and a white long-sleeve shirt. To the untrained eye, it looks like a normal picture. Absolutely no flaws. But that’s not the case. One fan noticed the doorframe in the background wasn’t a straight line. Someone, maybe Kylie’s assistant, Photoshopped her waist to appear skinnier. Whoops! Hey — it’s not illegal, people!

Other Photoshop fail victims include Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington — and some men too! John Mayer was slammed on Instagram for his much-too-obvious Photoshop enhancement, which left his skin looking extra smooth. Almost painterly and airbrushed. It just goes to show that women aren’t the only ones who face constant pressure to look good all the time. Would it surprise us if some Hollywood hunks Photoshopped their abs once in awhile? Definitely not.

