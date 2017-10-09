‘Outlander’: Jamie & Claire Reunite In Bed — First Steamy Pic & Video From New Episode

This is the ‘Outlander’ episode we’ve been waiting for all season long. Jamie and Claire strip down and rekindle their romance in this sexy sneak peek at the Oct. 22 episode! Prepare to drool!

Jamie and Claire’s reunion episode from Outlander season three will air Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET in an extended 74-minute episode. Starz released a super hot photo of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in bed together from the upcoming episode. Jamie and Claire have their arms wrapped around each other and are gazing into each other’s eyes. After 20 years apart, these two are finally together again. Is anyone else crying? Even after all that life has thrown at these two, Jamie and Claire’s love has never died.

A special preview video gives Outlander fans a sneak peek of Jamie and Claire undressing before having sex with each other for the first time in two decades. The scene definitely channels the first time Jamie and Claire made love. Jamie and Claire take their time undressing each other. “I want to look at you,” Claire purrs. Jamie then asks Claire, “You’ll come to bed with me then?” She replies, “Yes.” The couple is just about to head to bed when the sneak peek ends. Come on, we need more right this second!

At the end of the Oct. 8 episode, Jamie and Claire came face-to-face for the first time since their heartbreaking separation at Craigh na Dun 20 years earlier. When Jamie saw Claire inside the print shop, he fainted! That’s when the episode cut to black. The next episode is going to be so good and well worth the wait. To prepare you for the highly-anticipated sixth episode of season three, Starz is planning a season three marathon beginning Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. ET. Starz will re-air the first 5 episodes!

