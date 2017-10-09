Odell Beckham Jr. Painfully Fractures Ankle During Giants Game — But Will He Get Surgery?

It’s not looking good for Odell Beckham Jr. The NY Giants wide receiver suffered a brutal ankle injury during the team’s Oct. 8 game, and he could potentially be out for the rest of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. was nearly in tears as he was carted off the field during his team, the New York Giants’, game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 8. Just moments before, the star wide receiver fell the wrong way on his left ankle while being tackled — yes, the same leg he hurt during this year’s preseason. This time, though, things look to be a lot more serious, as it’s been confirmed that his ankle is fractured. Odell will reportedly be getting a second opinion on whether or not he needs surgery, according to ESPN, but all signs point to him being out for the rest of the season.

This is bad news for a Giants team that’s already struggling. The team went 0-5 after falling short to the Chargers this week, and will certainly struggle without its star receiver in the coming weeks. Sadly, the Giants seemed to have bad luck all around when it came to injuries this week. Along with Odell, receiver Dwayne Harris suffered a broken foot, while Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall, also both wide receivers, left the game with ankle injuries before halftime. That left the Giants with only one receiver left in the game.

The Giants have yet to confirm Odell’s status for the rest of the season, but it’s clearly taken a toll on the team. “It’s a tough situation when you lose four receivers in a game,” Eli Manning admitted after the game. “I thought we did the best we could do. We had to simplify the game plan a little bit.”

Odell Beckham Jr went out with what looks like a terribly painful ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/SBJfl7BOvT — FantasyFootballNerd (@ffnerd) October 8, 2017

