Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hair Look At Movie Premiere — See Bangs

Nina Dobrev first debuted her hair makeover about a week ago, but now, she’s showing off the dramatic new look on a red carpet! See her stunning hairstyle below — CLICK for pics of her makeover!

Nina Dobrev, 34, showed off her new hair look at the premiere for the upcoming movie Only The Brave, on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. It’s not the debut of her bob and bangs, but we loved seeing her style her new look! This time, she pulled her hair back and really let her bangs do the talking! Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous. Her lashes were defined, but she rocked relatively little eye makeup. Instead, her lips stood out thanks to a deep, berry red color. Her cheeks were perfectly flushed and her cheekbones were highlighted to perfection.

She first cut her hair back in late September. Her longtime stylist Riawna Capri wrote on Instagram on September 28,”#BangingBob with #FrenchFringe for @Nina’s new movie “Lucky Day”. We’re calling it the #Nob (Nina-Bob 😂) She plays CHLOE a Parisian artist, so we concocted this chic European look for her character. 👩🏻‍🎨 Bye Bye #DObrev (for now 😏)… Simply #flawless!!!” We couldn’t agree more! The “Nob” looks so chic on Nina!

We never thought Nina would be rocking such short hair, since we were so used to seeing her flowing locks on The Vampire Diaries. But these cool, chic cuts keep getting more modern, edgy and fun. We love that she is experimenting with her beauty and style!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Nina Dobrev’s bob and bangs?