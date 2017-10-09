‘Star Wars’ fans were blessed with a brand-new ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer on Oct. 9 during Monday Night Football, and it was well worth the wait. The trailer combined our first ‘real’ look at Luke Skywalker in decades, Carrie Fisher’s final appearance in the saga and some SERIOUS use of the Force by Rey!

If you were one of the many fans waiting through the first half of Monday Night Football just to get a two minute peek at The Last Jedi on Oct. 9, we’re sure you weren’t disappointed. This trailer was chilling and exciting and just titillating enough to get us to December. “Something’s inside me, it’s always been there,” we hear Rey (Daisy Ridley) say, after being formally introduced to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of The Force Awakens (must pick up right where the last installment left off!). As battle scenes begin to flash and we get a taste of the mayhem that’s to come, Luke says, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me then. It does now.” Could he be talking about Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)? Possibly, seeing as the trailer then cuts to a clip where the dark warrior is debating whether or not to BLOW UP HIS mom General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). There are lightsaber battles galore, more BB-8 and an unlikely alliance about to form. “I need someone to show me my place in all this,” Ray says to Kylo Ren at the end, just before he holds out his gloved hand to her. Whoa. Check out the trailer below!

“Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master,” Mark, 65, recently told the Associated Press. “What you’re talking about is what really fascinated me. Between Return Of The Jedi and Force Awakens, there’s just decades of history that’s unknown.” We also know that Luke is, of course, the last Jedi. “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens. Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi,” Rian Johnson confirmed in an interview with The New York Times. “There’s always wiggle room in these movies — everything is from a certain point of view — but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi. And he’s removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown.”

The Last Jedi, also known as Episode VIII, will be the last film with Carrie. The actress tragically died at the age of 60 in Dec. 2016 of sleep apnea and other factors, including drug use. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, 64, told fans at Star Wars Celebration in April 2017 that Carrie’s performance is an “amazing tribute to her talent.”

Rey, Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) will all be returning in The Last Jedi. A new character, BB-9E, was revealed in honor of Force Friday II. The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017. A sequel, Star Wars: Episode IX, will be released May 24, 2019.

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

