Just shocking. NeNe Leakes was getting booed during her show in Oakland on Oct. 7 and she decided to lash out at a woman, say she hopes her Uber driver “rapes your ass tonight.” Watch the troubling clip here.

NeNe Leakes, 49, was in the midst of her set at the Paramount in Oakland, CA on Oct. 7 when things took a very ugly turn. A volley of boos were thrown her way and the returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star decided to clap back in the most inappropriate way possible. She told one particular female in the audience that she hopes her Uber driver rapes her tonight. We’re absolutely speechless. Head here for loads more photos of the reality star.

A woman named Ta Mala Drake-Smith first posted the video of the comment on Facebook, writing: “So NeNe Leakes comes to Oakland at the Paramount, gets boo’ed, then tells a woman in [the] crowd ‘she hopes the Uber driver that picks her up rapes her.’ Wow. This is a prime example as to why everybody is not a comedian.” Well said. This isn’t the first time NeNe has found herself in hot water for saying something truly shocking in recent days.

Just last week, she attacked Kim Zolciak‘s, 39, daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, in a vengeful Instagram post. Apparently it began with Brielle accusing NeNe of having roaches in her bathroom. “We don’t have roaches! If you found one, you brought it with you or it fell outta yo funky p*ssy! Please know I will get you all the way together when you start f***ing with me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t*tties and fake a** because you will never be Kylie Jenner.” Could this type of behavior cut the TV personality’s career short? We’ll just have to wait and see.

