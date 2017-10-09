Nelly Doesn’t Want Wendy Williams’ Help Amid Rape Charges: Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth

Thanks, but no thanks. Wendy Williams tried to come to Nelly’s rescue today amid his rape allegations. But an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the rapper would prefer it if she’d stay out of it.

Nelly does not need your help, Wendy Williams, 53, thank you very much. After the talk show host slammed the 42-year-old rapper’s rape accuser on her Monday morning show, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Nelly really doesn’t want Wendy going to bat for him. “Nelly was not appreciative to hear that Wendy spoke out against the woman who accused him of rape,” a source close to Nelly told us. “Nelly is doing just fine without Wendy’s support and he feels like with all the cheating rumors around her, Wendy is the last person he wants or needs defending him.”

The Wendy Williams Show host — who is dealing with her own drama surrounding her husband Kevin Hunter‘s alleged cheating scandal — bashed the 21-year-old Seattle resident who reported the alleged sexual assault to police, after which Nelly was arrested on suspicion of rape charges. Wendy said that if the alleged victim hadn’t attended Nelly’s “after party,” she wouldn’t be in this mess. Yikes. “If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn’t have happened,” Wendy told her audience during Monday’s taping. “Young lady, you’ve got to stay out of tour buses,” she said, addressing the accuser via her show. Click here to see pics of Wendy.

“Nelly is adamant that he did nothing wrong and is completely innocent,” the source continued. “He feels that anyone, man or woman, who steps onto his tour bus is safe at all times, despite what Wendy Williams is implying. Nelly feels like he does not need her help and wishes Wendy would keep his name out of her mouth.”

