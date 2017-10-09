Napa Fire: Wildfire Rages Through Northern California — See Terrifying Pics & Videos

A raging fire in the Napa County area of California has forced mass evacuations while it obliterates homes and burns uncontrollably. Click through to see pics and video of the terrifying fire, and learn what to do if you’re in its path.

California’s North Bay, which includes Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties, is engulfed by an uncontrollable fire, and it’s causing devastating damage as it grows. Cal Fire called for residents to evacuate immediately as the wildfire raged through the area, destroying their homes and businesses as it grows larger. And now, it’s reached nearby Santa Rosa, with officials calling the fire a “life-threatening event,” and telling residents to “leave immediately.” Mendocino, San Mateo, and Marin County are reportedly in danger, as well.

An estimated 20,000 acres have already been destroyed in Sonoma and Napa, according to Cal Fire, and the National Weather Service has identified at least six fires burning at the same time. There’s no sign of stopping. In Santa Rosa, a man named Ron Dodds told local Fox KTVU “People are running red lights, there is chaos ensuing. It’s a scary time. It looks like Armageddon.” Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health hospitals have been evacuated, patients taken to nearby or makeshift hospitals until the fire threat is contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but it’s growing and intensifying due to strong and dry Santa Ana winds — a frequent phenomenon in California that typically starts in October. Threats of fire are elevated in the entire state when this occurs.

There are two evacuation centers in Napa County open to evacuees : Crosswalk Community Church on First Street, and the Napa County Fairgrounds. The Calistoga Fairgrounds in Calistoga is also a shelter, as well as the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial Building on Maple Ave, and the Santa Rose fairgrounds. In nearby Sebastopol, the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center on Morris Street, and the Veterans’ Memorial Building on South High Street are open to evacuees. If you’re in the area and seeking further information on the fire, and to learn if you need to evacuate, please visit the Cal Fire site.

#BREAKING: Fast-spreading fire in hills above Napa prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/AkIibKNzTY pic.twitter.com/zhJyBij39S — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 9, 2017

RAW VIDEO: Wildfire in hills above Napa burning out of control, prompting mass evacuations. https://t.co/kWpRYl9Zc7 pic.twitter.com/i0uyDMUh9M — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 9, 2017

Napa Road, just off Highway 12 in Sonoma County. Quite a few homes lost in this area. #napafires pic.twitter.com/4Z4ZMgT28B — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

