Melania Trump Publicly Slams Ivana, Donald’s Ex-Wife: She’s A Self-Serving Attention Seeker

Melania Trump just proved that she can feud just as well as her husband! She quickly tore into Ivana Trump, after Donald’s ex went on GMA and called herself the ‘first lady’ while promoting her new memoir.

Well, this is super awkward. First lady Melania Trump‘s, 47, spokeswoman publicly slammed President Donald Trump‘s, 71, first wife, Ivana Trump, 68, today, after her remarks that she is the real first lady. Ivana, the mother of three of Trump’s children — Donald Jr., 39, Ivanka, 35, and Eric, 33 — insisted during an interview earlier in the day that because she married Trump first, she really is the one who owns the title. “I have the direct number to White House,” Ivana told ABC’s Good Morning America while talking about her new memoir and current relationship with Trump, the father of her three children. “But I’m not really going to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?” Whoa, them’s definitely fighting words.

Melania’s aide came right for Ivana after the interview, saying that she’s a self-serving attention seeker looking to sell more copies of her new tell-all, Raising Trump. “Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president,” said Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman. “She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States.” “She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” Stephanie continued. “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Apart from detailing her marriage and subsequent messy divorce from Trump (who would go on to marry second wife Marla Maples, 53, before Melania) in her new book, Ivana talks about her children. The businesswoman and former model even boasted how she believes Ivanka could run for president in 2032. Click here to see pics of Ivanka working with Angela Merkel.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ivana’s comments? Do you think Melania’s clap-back was appropriate? Let us know below!