Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian: Pregnant Sisters Share Snapchat Pics — Hiding Baby Bumps?

What’s under those big coats?! Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to show off in loose clothing — are they deliberately hiding their baby bumps?

All eyes were on Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, when the two posed for some sexy photos in large black coats on Kylie’s Snapchat story on Oct. 9. With all the reports that both sisters are expecting babies, we can’t help but wonder if their dark clothing was meant to hide their growing bumps! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars looked happy with big smiles on their faces in heart filtered snapshots. In one photo, it even appears as if Kylie is intentionally covering Khloe’s stomach by lifting her hand in a perfectly positioned pose. Hmm…Is this even more proof that the two beauties are soon to be mamas? See some of Kylie and Khloe’s best poses over the years here!

Unfortunately, there’s no definite baby bump pics on display yet but these photos could definitely be an indicator that Kylie and Khloe are getting ready to showcase their joyous news to the world soon! With big sister Kim Kardashian, 36, preparing for a third child via surrogate, the Kardashian/Jenner clan has a lot to be excited about.

Khloe made her first public appearance since the pregnancy reports at a Nordstrom in Century City, CA to promote her Good American clothing line on Oct. 7, 2017 and although she looked incredible, there was no visible baby bump yet. Apart from a few discreet posts, Kylie hasn’t been out and about or too active on social media since the news. We can only wait patiently while the high profile beauties keep us hoping and guessing for more details soon. Until then, we’ll be on full alert!

