Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby? See Her Trolling Snap

She has yet to even confirm her pregnancy, but Kylie Jenner is sure having fun trolling us about the news! Check out Kylie’s latest Snapchat photo that has fans wondering if she’s subtly revealing the baby’s gender here!

All reports claim Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with a baby girl, but a new photo from Snapchat is hinting otherwise! On Oct. 9, the reality star shared a pic of three phone cases, one featuring a bunch of lips colored in blue, another featuring the same lips colored in pink, and a third featuring a different pink design. “Which one?” she captioned the pic. “I’m thinking blue.” Wait, is this her way of saying she’s having a boy!? The post is nothing but a red herring, according to TMZ. The site claims that Kylie is definitely having a girl, and points to the fact that there are two pink cases and only one blue case as proof.

It’s been more than two weeks since news first broke that Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting a child, and the reality star and her family have kept tight-lipped about whether or not the rumors are true. However, the 20-year-old seems to be making a point not to show her stomach in any recent photos, and has been covering up in baggy outfits when she does go out in public. Clearly, she won’t be able to hide the pregnancy forever, though, and HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Kris Jenner is hard at work trying to figure out some over-the-top way for her youngest daughter to make the announcement.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child together, and Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child via surrogate. And the Kardashian family keeps growing!

