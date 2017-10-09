Khloe K Gives Long-Distance Romance Advice: How To Keep Bedroom Spicy

If you were wondering how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kept it together while she was living in LA and he was in Cleveland, she’s finally gave up the answer on her blog today and her tips and tricks for a long distance relationship are amazing.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been dealing with a long-distance relationship for some time now and she seems to have a pretty good handle on the situation. So, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided it was high time to reveal the secrets that keep her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 26 — who she is reportedly expecting her first child with — going while he’s playing ball in Cleveland and she’s living in Los Angeles. Khloe took to her blog, KhloewithaK, today to open up about the difficulties and rewards of that kind of relationship. “Nobody says dating long distance is easy—I am so happy Tristan and I live together now! The extra miles can sometimes make many aspects frustrating,” she wrote. “Things can get complicated—you might get sad and lonely at times. (Don’t worry, BTW, that’s totally normal!)” Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe’s pre-baby bodies.

But, Khloe will be the first to say there are positives to a long-distance romance. “However, being long distance also means you get to appreciate one another on a deeper level without the distractions of physical getting in the way,” she wrote. “And it makes the simplest things — like holding hands, eating at the same table, feeling each other’s touch, taking a walk together, smelling their hair — the sweetest when you’re in the same city again.” Aww!

As for how to keep things spicy in the bedroom when you’re together — and apart — Khloe has got that covered too. “Teasing is good and healthy when you’re long distance! Drop little hints about something you want to try in the bedroom next time you see them. It will give you both something to look forward to until you’re together again!” Oh la la! Of course, she talked about tame ways to keep the flame going too. “Watch your favorite TV show over Facetime or do something productive, like go for a run or organize your closets together,” she wrote.

Khloe wanted to make it clear that while long distance dating isn’t for everyone, you will know if it is right for you. “At the end of the day, this will be the most important thing to keep in mind as you continue to date and get to know each other,” she wrote. “Do you both share the same dreams and ideals? Do you both want the same things out of life—and, more importantly, the relationship? If the answer is yes, then the sacrifices you’re making now will pay off big time in the long run.”

