Kaia Gerber Celebrates End Of Hectic Fashion Week Run By Lounging Poolside In A Bikini

Fashion Week is over, so life is back to normal for Kaia Gerber! Now that she’s back in California, the teen model is taking some time to relax, and shared a sexy poolside snap on Instagram to prove it.

This year, Kaia Gerber, 16, made her runway debut at various Fashion Weeks, so she’s been quite busy over the last few weeks! After traveling from New York, Paris, Milan and more, the teenager is finally back at home in California and taking the time to unwind. She uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself on Oct. 8, in which she sits on the edge of a pool overlooking the gorgeous beach in Malibu. In the pic, Kaia wears a white bikini and has her wet hair slicked back, and her legs seem to go on for miles as she pulls them up and leans her head over.

Although her expression clearly shows that she’s exhausted, Kaia looks fresh-faced while going makeup free for the pool day. That same day, she was photographed grabbing a smoothie with a friend, showing off her long legs in a pair of daisy dukes and combat boots. For the outing, she also wore no makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. We truly will never get over how much she looks like her gorgeous model mom, Cindy Crawford, 51. They could basically pass for twins, don’t you think!?

This fall, Kaia was also photographed for Vogue, and she’s had the entire fashion world talking as her career continues to flourish. With friends and mentors like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, plus, of course, her own mother, Kaia is bound to continue taking the modeling world by storm!

