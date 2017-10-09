Is Justin Timberlake Working On Music With Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran? Fans Have A Theory

There could be a potentially HUGE collaboration coming! Justin Timberlake just did something that made fans believe he could be working with both Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran — and we are SO here for it.

Justin Timberlake, 36, has been very open about the fact that he is finally working on new music, but now there’s reason to believe he’s incorporating some big name collaborations. Fans who follow Justin’s Instagram account noticed when he added two new people to the list of people he follows: Taylor Swift, 27, and Ed Sheeran, 26. Um, say what? Of course fans immediately thought one thing and one thing only: a potential collaboration! Since we know that Justin is working on new music, and that Taylor and Ed have worked together before, it’s totally feasible that a song from the three of them is on the way. And hopefully it is!

Now some of you may not remember this, but Justin, Taylor and Ed actually go way back. In 2014, Taylor was spotted hanging out with Beyonce and JAY-Z as part of her birthday celebration at Justin’s concert in Brooklyn, New York. One year before that Justin and Taylor shared a moment at the AMAs after it was announced he was a winner. Justin, who was sitting front row a few seats down from Taylor, walked up to her and mocked her surprise face — to which she happily played along! You can watch THAT video right HERE. And how can we forget when Taylor brought Justin on stage during one of her shows at the Staples Center In Los Angeles, California in 2015? Um, we can’t — and we never will.

.@jtimberlake has started following Taylor and Ed on Instagram. Possible new collab? pic.twitter.com/xPMtuFmD8M — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 9, 2017

