Jon Mero takes on Bruno Mars’s ‘Versace on the Floor’ in this leaked blind audition from ‘The Voice’ and kills it. The judges are amazed with his soulful rendition! He could definitely win season 13!

Another blind audition blows the judges away this week on The Voice. Contestant Jon Mero hits the stage to perform the Bruno Mars hit “Versace on the Floor.” Bruno, 32, has one of the best voices in the world, so Jon took a risk singing this song. But he nailed it. His performance gives us goosebumps. Jon can really hit those high notes with ease!

Blake Shelton, 41, is the first judge to turn around, followed by Jennifer Hudson, 36, and Adam Levine, 38. Jon’s mom and her boyfriend start freaking out backstage! It’s adorable. Miley Cyrus, 24, takes a little bit more time to turn around, but she can’t resist. Jon is just too good! All four judges give him a standing ovation. “I did not want that to end,” Jennifer tells Jon. “That was just amazing. I felt like I was at your concert.”

Miley compliments Jon’s bedazzled denim. She tells him they can make more bedazzled denim together! I mean, talk about a dream scenario!

“You have a tremendous, tremendous voice,” Adam says. “I think about Prince because there is this thing about you, how you move up there, how you connect to the people you’re singing to. That is such an impossible thing to teach and has to be something that is in your DNA. When I say it would be an honor to work with you, I mean it. I honestly see this as a step on the neverending staircase of your career.”

WHOA! But seriously, Jon is going to be around for a long time. Who will he choose as coach? The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jon could win it all? Let us know!