J.J. Watt ‘Devastated’ After Suffering Brutal Leg Fracture On The Field: Out For The Season?

J.J. Watt fractured his leg during the Houston Texans’ Oct. 8 game, and took to Twitter afterward to reveal his devastation over the brutal injury. Here’s the latest on his status.

Things did not start out well for the Houston Texans on Oct. 8 — on the very first drive of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s star defensive end, J.J. Watt, fell the wrong way on his left leg and suffered a tibial plateau fracture. Although he was able to make it to the sidelines with help from the team’s training staff, he was later seen leaving the X-ray room on crutches, and was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance. “I can’t sugarcoat it, I am devastated,” the defensive end tweeted. “All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I’m sorry.”

The Texans have not revealed J.J.’s status for upcoming games, but it is expected that this will be a season-ending injury. That news is particularly devastating for J.J. because his last season was ended by an injury, as well — he missed 13 games in the 2016 season due to a back injury, and had to have surgery in Sept. 2016. Of course, the team is hurting by the news that J.J. may be sidelined again. “I feel terrible for the guy,” coach Bill O’Brien admitted. “But with that being said, just knowing him and knowing the type of guy that he is, he’s an amazing human being. And he will work extremely hard to be back to play for this football team. I know that.”

J.J. has been extremely vocal about his support for Houston after the recent damage done by Hurricane Harvey, so bringing hope to the city through a successful football season was likely more important than ever to him this year. He has raised more than $37 million through fundraising for hurricane relief.

JJ Watt with a nasty non-contact knee injury… Via @Sports__GIF pic.twitter.com/4yobp69vZ3 — 12up (@12upSport) October 9, 2017

