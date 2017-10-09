Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby #3: We ‘Feel So Blessed’

The Deckers are expanding their family once again! Jessie James Decker is officially pregnant with baby #3, and she & her husband Eric are ‘over the moon’ with excitement! Find out here when the little one’s due.

Congrats to Jessie James Decker, 29, and her husband Eric Decker, 30! The two are expecting their third child together and we can only imagine how thrilled they are about giving their daughter Vivianne Rose, 3, and son Eric Decker II, 2, a new sibling! The reality stars revealed the exciting news on Oct. 9 with a super sweet Instagram announcement, and they even shared that baby Decker is set to arrive at the end of March! Click here to see beautiful pics of pregnant celebs.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” Jessie captioned the adorable announcement video. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️.” Aw! In the clip, Vivianne is clearly excited as she sits on a bench with her parents, who tell her the big news in the most adorable way! “You know how you were praying to Jesus?” Jessie begins. “What were you praying for?” Little Viv responds, “A baby!”

“For a baby? Well guess what?” the singer continues. “There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy.” With that, Jessie points to her stomach while Eric kisses his daughter’s head. “There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy right now,” the expectant mother reiterates. “Me and daddy talked about it, and Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy — you’re going to get a baby brother or a baby sister!” Vivianne immediately stars smiling and clapping, and honestly, it’s too cute to handle!

Meanwhile, Eric Jr. is super preoccupied with a plastic mason jar and straw, but once he’s able to fully grasp what’s happening, we’re suer he’ll be just as pumped as his sister! This new addition doesn’t come as a shock though, as Jessie and Eric have long discussed expanding their brood. In fact, in the latest season of Eric & Jessie, the mama admitted, “I do want another baby!” She’s also previously confessed, “I don’t wanna say the door’s closed on baby number three because we love our babies so much, they’re so amazing and I like can’t imagine not having another one. We’re still talking about it.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised the Deckers are expanding their family again? Congratulate the happy couple below!