Janet Jackson Drops 50 Lbs After Baby — See Dramatic Weight Loss: PICS

Janet is back and looks better than ever! The star took the stage in Los Angeles on October 8, showing off her toned, tiny little body after having a baby! Click to see her AFTER pics below!

Yaassss, Janet! Janet Jackson, 51, posed on a red carpet following her sold-out concert in L.A. on October 8. Wearing all black, her waist was cinched with a thick belt and showed off her tiny frame. Her long, brown hair was pulled into a high ponytail. Her skin looked luminous and glowing and she rocked a red lip. She looks better than ever! Her post-baby body is KILLER and she had a TON of energy as she bounced around the stage!

Janet gave birth in January at age 50. At that time, her rep told PEOPLE: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Unfortunately, Janet split with her husband in May of this year, but her baby is still a shining light in her life. We’re happy that Janet seems to be living a super heathy life and has lost her baby weight. She was joined on stage by her former dancers, including Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

Janet’s personal trainer Tony Martinez told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “I worked with Janet while she was pregnant — she took a break after she had her baby to be home with her newborn. Janet is an incredible mother and she’s great to work with. She is motivated, has a ton of fun, and is very dedicated. Janet likes to workout 30 to 45 minutes, 5 times a week, so she is very active, and that helps her maintain her incredible figure. She’s so intense that I always change her workouts to keep her progression high. The workouts included my CoreDics, resistance bands, and a Swiss ball.”

Janet’s makeup artist Preston Meneses recently told EBONY magazine why she looks so great. “Janet’s heart is one of the most beautiful things about her. I think that shines through.” Aww!

