Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Planning Epic Christmas Song Performance On ‘The Voice’

We’ve got an early Christmas present for you! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are performing their new holiday song where it all began: ‘The Voice’! We have all the details about their exciting plans, here!

Best. Christmas. EVER. Blake Shelton, 41, is bringing his longtime love and former The Voice judge, Gwen Stefani, 48, back to the show to support her upcoming holiday album. To make things even more special, the couple will take the stage to perform the album’s title track — and their romantic duet — “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”. Aww! We’re so excited for that performance, and it turns out that Blake and Gwen fans won’t have to wait that long to hear that holiday magic!

“[Blake and Gwen] are going to perform together, and they are going to perform their Christmas song during a future live episode of The Voice,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They may even possibly wait to do it on the finale that will air about a week before Christmas itself. There is also some rumblings they may do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade but that isn’t as concrete as The Voice performance. They can’t wait to do it; they are really really excited about it.”

How cool is that? Each time the couple performs together is better than the last. While we love “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”, it’s refreshing to hear another amazing duet from Blake and Gwen. Bringing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” to The Voice is so special. It’s the place where Blake and Gwen met, and where their love grew. Now, they’re bringing that love and holiday spirit to all of their fans!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Blake and Gwen’s reps for comment.

