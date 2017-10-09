Rachel Bilson Reportedly Split From Hayden Christensen For Flirting With Emma Roberts

Fans freaked after learning Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had called it quits. Now they are going to have more to cry over, as a new report claims Rachel ended things because Hayden was texting Emma Roberts.

Who would have thought Rachel Bilson, 36, and Hayden Christensen, 36, would have been one of the couples to die in the 2017 Hollywood romance massacre? Well, according to a new report, Rachel herself didn’t know until she found out Hayden had allegedly been unfaithful with none other than Emma Roberts, 26. Sources close to the couple told The Blast that Rachel found flirty text messages between her partner of nine years and the American Horror Story star that were not as appropriate as she would have liked. The outlet reports that Rachel called it quits with Hayden soon after finding the texts. Reports of the split broke on Sept. 19, with a source telling Us Weekly the couple had been “on the outs for a couple of months.”

Hayden and Emma are co-stars who recently filmed the flick Little Italy together. The film is about a young couple that “must navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families’ competing pizza restaurants,” according to the tagline on IMDB. We don’t have details on Emma and Hayden’s relationship on or off set. Click here to see pics of Rachel and Hayden.

Rachel and Hayden may have had a rough start, but were one of the most solid couples in Hollywood for almost a decade. The couple met while filming Jumper in 2008 and the sparks started flying right away. In fact, they got engaged later that same year. However, they called off the engagement in 2010. They ultimately made up and got back together three months later, though they never married. The former couple share one child, a 2-year-old daughter named Briar Rose who was born in Oct. 2014.

