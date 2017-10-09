Arizona Diamondbacks Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream — Watch MLB’s NLDS Game 3

Do or die time. The Arizona Diamondbacks must win to survive against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game 3 of the 2017 NLDS on Oct. 9th at 10pm EST in Arizona. Watch every pitch online here and see if the Dodgers can sweep the Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks as they head to Chase Field in Phoenix for game 3 of the best of five opening round series of the NLDS. Arizona battled the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card game to earn their spot in this opening round playoff series. The Dodgers recorded 103 regular season wins, more than any other team in 2017 and have enjoyed home field advantage against the Dbacks. Going on the mound for the Dodgers in game 3, hoping to complete the sweep, is recently acquired right hander, Yu Darvish. Pitching for Arizona, and working to keep their season alive, will be their right-handed ace, Zack Greinke. WATCH Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream Online Here via TBS.com

Despite a couple of good wins, Yu Darvish has yet to fully prove himself as a Dodger starter and a solid post-season start in this game would solidify his place as the number 3 spot in the rotation as LA keeps it’s eye on making a World Series run. With an ERA of 3.86, Yu has also recorded 209 strikeouts on the season compared to Zack’s 3.20 ERA on 215 K’s. Expect a short leash for these pitchers as both managers will be desperate to get this big win.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig has been absolutely on fire for the Dodgers in this series against the Diamondbacks. Hitting .556 and with 4 RBI’s, Yasiel is seeing the ball well, running the bases like a wild horse and has reinvigorated an LA team which suffered a late season slump. Zack and the Diamondback bullpen will need to keep Yasiel contained or they may be finding themselves enjoying the first day of the offseason after this game 3. Waiting for the winner of this series will be either the Washington Nationals or the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Good luck to all teams.

