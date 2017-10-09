Did Kailyn Lowry Ban Baby Daddy From Seeing Son? Star Reportedly Taking Chris Lopez To Court

Kailyn Lowry may be ‘frustrated’ by Chris Lopez, but is she ready to take him to court? A new report claims she’s banned Chris from seeing their son until he admits paternity, and lawyers HAVE gotten involved!

While Kailyn Lowry, 25, may want her sons’ fathers to be involved in their kids’ lives, she’s reportedly making an exception when it comes to baby daddy Chris Lopez — and honestly, if the reports are true, we’re not sure we can blame her! In fact, Radar Online reports that the Teen Mom 2 star is denying Chris visitation until he signs the paternity papers for their baby son, Lux. “My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider for the publication said. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.” Yikes! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

The insider for the website continued, “[Kailyn’s] lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing… He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.” HollywoodLife.com reached out to sources of our own, and we can confirm that the reality star has been having issues when it comes to Chris’ visitation. “[Kailyn’s] definitely struggling to try and work out visitation when it comes to Chris,” a source close to Kailyn told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kailyn thinks it’s important for the children to have a regular routine, and she works hard to maintain consistency and structure—but Chris isn’t playing by her rules and it’s really frustrating her.”

While, as we reported last month, Chris HAS stepped up when it comes to caring for his son and visiting, he’s being way too sporadic for Kail’s liking. “Sometimes Chris just turns up at her home wanting to see his son, with no notice at all, and he does it at all hours of the night and day,” our insider explained. “Or, he will call her and arrange a time, and then not show up, without calling her to cancel, which really isn’t fair.” At this point, Kailyn apparently feels like she needs to address the issue head-on, but at the same time, she’s nervous about scaring him away.

“Kailyn is having to tread very carefully with him though, he’s been pretty hostile towards her, and she doesn’t want to confront him for fear he will just disappear from Lux’s life,” the source revealed. “But at the same time, she’s totally not ok with him just flitting in and out when it suits him.” Our insider added, “It’s getting to the point now where Chris needs to make up his mind one way or another, because otherwise it’s really not fair on his son.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Chris and Kailyn will work out their differences? Or will Chris eventually take off for good?