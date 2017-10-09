How To Make A Halloween Costume For Under $15

You don’t need a ton of money to make a great Halloween costume! A few dollars and some creativity can pay off BIG TIME! Check out our cheap, easy Halloween costume ideas below!

We all want to have a great costume on Halloween, but some costumes can cost upwards of $200! I’m definitely not shelling out that kind of cash for a one-night-only outfit, so here are some cheap, easy, and fast ideas to look great on All Hallows’ Eve.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S JUNIOR JEWELS: All you need to buy is a white t-shirt and colorful markers. You can write your squad’s names on the shirt, or you really want to channel Taylor, you can write her BFFs, like Selena, Gigi, Blake, Lena, and Martha. Curl your blonde hair into ringlets and add some black rimmed glasses. Throw on some plaid pajama bottoms and you’re done!

SNAPCHAT FILTERS: Have a leftover flower crown from Coachella? Done. Do you have a brown dress and white eyeliner? You can be the deer. Mouse or cat ears and black eyeliner? Easy. These trendy social media costumes are still super popular for 2017.

ELEVEN FROM STRANGER THINGS: If you’re blonde and own a pink dress and navy jacket, this costume is super easy. All you need are tube socks, which you can buy on Amazon or at Walmart for a couple bucks, and a box of Eggo Waffles!

AUDREY HEPBURN: A black dress, pearls and a top knot and voila!

’80s CHICK: Wear the brightest clothes in your closet and an obnoxious amount of jewelry. Buy a neon scrunchie, style your hair in a side ponytail, and pile on the blue eyeshadow.

SERIAL KILLER: Hold a (fake!) knife, get some fake blood, and glue mini boxes of cereal to a white t-shirt.

THE WALK OF SHAME: Wear a men’s button down shirt, slightly unbuttoned with a sexy bra peeking out from underneath. Tie super high heels on your wrist with a ribbon and wear flip flops. Splash water on your face for smudgy, runny mascara.

