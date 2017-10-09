Meryl Streep & More A-list Women Blast Harvey Weinstein For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Hollywood’s A-list females are speaking out about the alleged sexual harassment by famed producer, Harvey Weinstein. Meryl Streep, who has collaborated with him, called the assault allegations ‘disgraceful.’

Meryl Streep, 68, Julianne Moore, 56, Lena Dunham, 31, and more stars put Harvey Weinstein, 65, on the Twitter chopping block, after he was accused of numerous counts of sexual harassment over three decades. In an extensive statement, Streep called Weinstein’s alleged actions “an abuse of power.” The Academy Award winning actress argued that “not everybody” who worked with Weinstein knew of his reported “inexcusable” acts. “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” she told HuffPost. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

The rest of Streep’s statement read: “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

Gretchen Carlson, 51, — whose 2016 sexual assault lawsuit led to the ouster of Fox News founder, Roger Ailes — applauded that “women’s voices” are finally being heard. Read Carlson’s reaction and more stars who’ve spoken out about the alleged sexual harassment, below.

You do know that even with Harvey admitting this STILL people don't believe them. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017

Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 9, 2017

Shout out to my girl @jodikantor for putting in the hard work for women everywhere. What a dizzying month. I will sleep well tonight. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 9, 2017

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017

And, the men in Hollywood launched their own arguments against Weinstein.

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

so the Miramax partners had NO idea this had been going on for decades? And Weinstein paid all those settlements out of his own personal $$? https://t.co/ZTHM5bZhIr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 9, 2017

And fuck you to anyone who knew about it and let him get away with it. The enabling also needs to end. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

On Thursday, Oct. 5, The New York Times published an article in which eight women, including actress, Ashley Judd, 49, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Weinstein reportedly paid financial settlements to at least eight women after they accused him of inappropriate behavior. After being suspended by The Weinstein Company, Harvey’s employment was terminated on Oct. 7.

