Bo Derek, 60, Still Looks Like A ’10’ In A Swimsuit 38 Years After Iconic Film

She’s ageless! Bo Derek looked amazing while flaunting her body in a sexy swimsuit, 38 years after she appeared in her 1979 film, ’10.’ See the incredible pics here!

It’s been 38 years since Bo Derek, 60, showed off her toned physique in a gold swimsuit for the classic film 10, but she proved she’s still got it while in Greece on Oct. 7. The sexy actress wore another swimsuit as part of a swimming race on the island of Spetses and definitely turned heads with her still trim figure. As she walked around wearing shades and a swim cap, the beauty couldn’t stop smiling and looked more radiant than ever. Check out some of the sexiest looks from other youthful looking stars in their 50’s here!

Bo has seemed to age gracefully since the filming of 10 back in 1979, when she played the unforgettable role of Jenny Miles. Since then, she has appeared in on the cover of Playboy, so she is definitely comfortable flaunting her body in the spotlight! With looks and talent in such films as Tommy Boy and Malibu’s Most Wanted, the blonde starlet sure has a lot to be happy about. When she’s not acting and strutting her stuff, she is an avid fan of horse riding which helps keep her active. She’s even served on the California Horse Racing Board.

Bo is just one of many actresses above the age of 50 in terrific shape. Being in the company of women like Elle Macpherson, 53, and Janet Jackson, 51, is not a bad group to be in. With the proper diet and exercise, women are staying in shape now more than ever and setting a new trend in the process. It’s a great reminder that when it comes to looking and feeling good, age is just a number!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bo’s fit body all these years later? Tell us here!