21 Of Bella Hadid’s Hottest Photos In Honor Of Her 21st Birthday

It’s a very special day — Bella Hadid’s birthday! The gorgeous supermodel turns 21 on Oct. 9, and we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her hottest photos of all time. Check ’em out here!

Happy birthday, Bella Hadid! 2017 marks a big one for the gorgeous brunette, as she turns the long-awaited 21 years old on Oct. 9. It’s been quite a year for the model. 20 didn’t start out quite so great for her, as she went through at breakup from The Weeknd right around her last birthday. However, she simply had no time to dwell on the split, as she walked in her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Nov. 2016! It was a bit awkward, as The Weeknd was a performer at the event, but the pair proved they were still on good terms by interacting on the runway and even partying together afterward.

Unfortunately, by January, Bella was faced with the news that her ex had moved on with Selena Gomez. Since then, the hot new couple’s relationship has only strengthened, and there’s no way Bella has been able to avoid seeing the photos and stories about them in the media. Luckily, she’s had an amazing support system thanks to people like her sister, Gigi Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, and friends like Kendall Jenner. We can expect these women and more to be by Bella’s side as she rings in 21, and we’re joining in on the celebration by looking back at some of Bella’s hottest photos ever.

From bikinis, to sheer dresses and other skin-baring ensembles, Bella is certainly not shy about showing off for sexy pics, but hey, she looks incredible in all of them, so we can’t blame her! Check out the photos in the gallery above!

