Ashley Graham Fires Back At Critics Of Her Workout Posts: I’m Not Doing It To ‘Lose Weight’

The haters came out in full force when Ashley Graham posted a video of herself hitting the gym this weekend, but she totally put them in their place! Check out her epic response to the body-shamers here.

Ashley Graham was hard at work in the gym on Oct. 8, but who knew that the video of her booty-toning workout would cause so much controversy!? “Every time i post a workout video I get comments like, ‘You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ “Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need to be fat to be a model,’ and ‘Why would you want to lose what made you famous?'” she posted on Instagram. “Just for the record, I workout to: Stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible and strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.’

Amidst all the hateful comments, though, there were plenty of supportive ones, praising the plus-size model for being so inspiring. “Looking good girl!!!” one person wrote.”Do what makes you happy. Working out isn’t just for losing weight!! It’s to make you feel good and feel good about yourself!!” Another added, “That’s how you have that lovely flat tummy! Omg I need to add this to my life.” Of course, it’s so much easier to only notice the negativity, but Ashley totally responded in a classy and informative way.

The 29-year-old has always been incredibly comfortable and confident in her skin. From posing for naked photo shoots to publicly pointing out her flaws, she’s made it clear that she’s well above the critics. Once in a while, you just have to fire back, though…right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley firing back against her haters?