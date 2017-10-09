Ariel Winter Flashes Stomach While Coupling Up With BF Levi Meaden In Matching Football Jerseys

Ariel Winter looked incredible in a cropped football jersey and tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and she was 100% coordinated with her BF Levi Meaden. See their his-and-hers looks!

Ariel Winter, 19, and Levi Meaden, 30, chose to wear matching football jerseys at the Rams football game in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, and it was cute AF. Of course, Ariel gave hers a sexy twist by cutting off the entire bottom half of the jersey to turn it into a crop top and show off her flat midriff! Ariel and Levi’s jerseys even had their last names printed on the back — now, those are true fans!

The Modern Family actress also rocked the tiniest pair of Daisy Duke shorts ever, and she accessorized with a coordinating baseball cap and tan construction boots. Levi wasn’t so bad himself in a pair of aviator sunglasses and black hi-top sneakers! See more of Ariel and Levi’s cutest couple pics.

Ariel documented their fun date at the game on Snapchat, sharing pics of her and Levi tailgating. Looked like such a blast!

Ariel and Levi have been dating for about two years now, and Ariel revealed in May that they’re living together. “I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” she told Refinery29 of Levi, who is a decade older than her. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal…there are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy,” the actress added. “But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.” You go, girl!

