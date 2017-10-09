‘Andi Mack’ season 2 is almost here! To hold you over until the premiere, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE interviews and a video of the cast breaking down their favorite scenes so far!

The first season of Andi Mack was full of so many amazing moments, but some rank high above the rest for the adorable cast. Season two is certain to bring so many more incredible moments our way, but let’s go back to the first season to reminisce about what made us love the show so much in the first place. Peyton Lee, 13, Emily Skinner, and Joshua Rush, 15, reveal in our EXCLUSIVE video their #1 scene picks. Sofia Wylie, 13, and Asher Angel, 15, also reveal to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY their fave season one scenes as well!

“One of my favorite scenes is where Andi finds her inner voice and she stands up for herself to Jonah,” Peyton, a.k.a. Andi Mack herself, tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s the first time that Andi really speaks her mind. It’s sweet, but it’s not always a great thing that she’s constantly trying to please everyone and she wants to make everyone happy. It’s the first time that she really says ‘No, that’s not okay.’ And it was just an empowering moment not only for Andi, but for myself. It was just a really special scene and one of the big turning points in Andi’s life.”

You got that right, Andi! That was such an amazing moment for Andi and the show! Check out the rest of the cast picked below!

Emily Skinner (Amber): “My favorite moment from season one was the scene where Bex was supposed to spray silly string on me. She sprayed a ton on me in the scene which was super fun and I was covered in it and then we had to break for lunch and so I had to eat my lunch with silly string all over me. It was so funny and I also had to do school and no one could take me seriously. They’d just keep looking up and I had silly string everywhere! It was so much fun.”

Joshua Rush (Cyrus): “I’ve got to say that my favorite episode that was released in season one was the episode with the big party because I got to show off some of my pretty amazing moves, which are not really [laughs] that amazing. Props to the editors for that episode because they did an amazing job making my bad dancing look good. I had an amazing time filming it and of course we have the other crazy silly string [scene] in the episode.”

Sofia Wylie (Buffy): “My favorite episodic moment has to be when Buffy is dodging everyone during a game of Capture the Flag! I love gymnastics and in the scene I got a chance to do some gymnastics. My favorite move was when I did what executive producer Michelle Manning called ‘Sofia’s Matrix back bend!’ It was so fun to watch once it aired.”

Asher Angel (Jonah): “My favorite moment would have to be the party episode. It was definitely one of my favorite episodes to film. There was silly string, there were just kids everywhere, we were dancing – it was awesome. There was silly string leftover after we finished the scene, and we all had a silly string fight behind-the-scenes. It was so much fun!”

All Andi Mack season one episodes will be presented, one per night every Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Disney Channel starting Oct. 9 through Oct. 26. Andi Mack season two premieres Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Andi Mack season 2? Let us know!