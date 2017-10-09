Aaron Carter Looks Happy & Healthy After Announcing He Gained 30 Lbs. In Rehab — See Pics

Aaron Carter showed off his 30 pound weight gain after spending time at a rehab facility, and he looks amazing! See the incredible before and after pic that he shared, here!

Aaron Carter, 29, said he was going to stay off social media until 2018 after going through some serious health issues, but he couldn’t help but jump back on to share something exciting! The singer gained 30 pounds, going from 115 to 145, after two weeks in a treatment facility in Florida. He looks happy and healthy, and feels that way, too! Aaron showed off the before and after results of his weight gain (scroll down to see!) and shared an inspirational message with his fans:

“From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result,” Aaron captioned his Instagram photo. Isn’t that amazing? It’s so good to see him doing well, and even better, feeling well.

Aaron was struggling with body image issues after “fans” relentlessly asked him why he was so skinny. He revealed that he was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia when he was 19, which makes him have no appetite. Aaron said it was like having an eating disorder. Gaining weight is an incredible accomplishment! Aaron’s rep announced on September 22 that Aaron would be entering a rehab facility to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness.” It wasn’t just about the stress of his weight. The day before the announcement, cops were called to Aaron’s home after receiving a concerned call from someone worried that he could be suicidal.

Aaron released his own statement on Twitter. Aaron told his fans that he was “going to get strong. And deal with my stress conditions and get better” at the Florida facility. Though he’s left after just two weeks due to “several legal and personal matters,” according to his rep, Aaron’s still “very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

