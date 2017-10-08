Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Not Sharing Baby Bump Pics Even Though It’s Driving Her Crazy

Kylie Jenner is not showing off her baby bump quite yet despite the fact that she really wants to, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the reason for her decision here!

No bump on display yet! Kylie Jenner, 20, is holding back on posting photos of her baby bump after it was reported that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 and it’s all because her mom, Kris Jenner, 61, is advising her to. “Kylie is under strict orders from Kris to not post any revealing full body pics on social media,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kris is still trying to put together a huge money deal with an outlet, for the exclusive reveal. She’s got a few possibilities in the bag, and she’s negotiating with them all to secure the best payday.” Since Kylie’s pregnancy news has been topping the recent headlines, it’s no surprise that there would be a lot of interest in being the source to officially confirm it. “It’s driving Kylie insane to stay out of the spotlight and away from social media, because she can’t wait to show off her bump to all the world,” the source continued. “Meanwhile, Kris has ordered Travis not to post anything about the pregnancy. She was absolutely furious that he had told a bunch of friends and that the news got leaked.” See some alleged baby bump pics of Kylie here!

Since Kylie is a popular force on social media, all eyes have been on her for any announcements about her mom to be status. There’s been speculation around some comments that people close to the young star have said but Kylie and Kris are staying tight -lipped for now. “Kris is all about the money and she knows Kylie’s pregnancy reveal is worth a fortune,” the source said. “It sickens her to miss out in any way or form.”

Kylie’s news comes at a busy time for babies and the Kardashian clan. Kylie’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are also reportedly expecting their own bundles of joy. Kim has announced she is having a third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, 40, and Khloe is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Kylie to show off her baby bump? Tell us here!