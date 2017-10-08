Will Wendy Williams Stop Dissing Celebs After Husband’s Cheating Scandal? Her Plans Revealed

Wendy Williams disses all kinds of celebrities but with her own cheating scandal drama going public, will she stop pointing out issues of others? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop here!

Wendy Williams, 53, is known for calling out all kinds of celebrities on her talk show but now that she is amidst a possible cheating scandal with her husband of 20 years, will she stop criticizing others? “It will be a cold day in hell before Wendy undergoes some kind of miraculous transformation and suddenly becomes all touchy feely kind and caring,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Don’t get me wrong, away from the cameras, Wendy is actually a real sweetheart but speaking her mind is her shtick, it’s what she’s known for so she’s not going to be dropping that anytime soon.” Wendy has definitely made a name for her self by using her strong opinions on all kinds of juicy celebrity drama. “Wendy doesn’t think that she’s harming or hurting anyone when she takes them down, she sees it as just some lighthearted roasting,” the source continued. “It’s what her fans expect from her, and it’s what we all love her for.” Take a look at some of Wendy’s most memorable pics here!

Despite her lovable outspoken character, her words have been known to cause controversy in the past with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, 36, whose marriage to Kanye West, 40, is often criticized. Apart from saying she stands by her guy and all is well on a recent episode of her talk show, Wendy has not commented much on issues within her marriage to Kevin Hunter, 45, but she has been open about other numerous things in her life, including funny stories about her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

All eyes are on Wendy as speculation increases about the details of her relationship with her husband but she doesn’t seem to be letting it bother her too much. With her upbeat attitude and large following, we hope she continues to thrive doing what she does best and finds happiness either way!

