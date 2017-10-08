‘SNL’: Weekend Update Slams Trump — If Obama Hated Guns He’d Toss Them Like Paper Towels

Zing! Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with another gut-busting installment of ‘Weekend Update’ and yes, they once against served up a blistering attack on Donald Trump! Details!

After Michael Che‘s, 34, no-holds-barred attack on President Donald Trump, 71, on the Season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live, we were wondering if and how he and Weekend Update co-star Colin Jost, 35, would be able to top it! Well, we just got out answer! The comedy duo took the gloves with another insane take-down of the Trump administration and its polarizing leader’s antics! If only Michael and Colin were our daily news source! Head here for tons more pics from this season of SNL!

First, Colin took aim at gun laws in reference to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. In essence stating that no one needs 47 of anything, especially guns! That’s when Michael followed that up by suggesting that we should institute a policy in which every time someone turns a gun over to the government, they somehow get 1/2 an inch of penis enlargement! Then, Colin discussed that cringe-worthy footage of Trump throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans. “Nothing says I understand you’re predicament like a billionaire tossing 6 rolls of paper towels to hurricane victims,” he responded.

But the best moment had to be when Colin joked that we need to somehow convince the president that Barack Obama, 56, created the Second Amendment! “The next day Trump would be tossing our guns in the ocean like paper towels.” Dying! Not long after that, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (Kate McKinnon, 33) dropped by for some seriously sexy dance moves!

As we previously reported, Michael tore Trump apart on Sept. 30th premiere for feuding with San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz as average Puerto Ricans struggled to find food and drinking water. “Oh really, Donald? You b*tch!” he responded after reading the president’s tweets decrying Cruz’s harsh words for his administration. “Let me ask you, are you shaking? You wanna go smoke a Virginia Slim until your hands stop moving. This isn’t that complicated, man. This is hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice! Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!” OMG!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this duo as much as we are?! Tell us your thoughts below!