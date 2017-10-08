Green Bay Packers Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

After losing to the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys look to rebound by taking on the surging Green Bay Packers. This Oct. 8 game is set for 4:25 PM ET so don’t miss this gridiron showdown!

Considering how the Dallas Cowboys were white-hot during the 2016-17 season, seeing them get off to a 2-2 start is mildly disappointing. Perhaps getting some revenge on the Green Bay Packers, the team that eliminated them from last year’s playoffs, will motivate them enough to get back on track? It’s Dak Prescott, 24, versus Aaron Rodgers, 38, in what should be a wild shootout. The action will get hotter than a night in Texas when the packers head down to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so tune in to see what goes down.

“It’s definitely in our heads,” Dak told Sports Day, remembering getting bounced by Green Bay. “They knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so I mean we’re going back, I wouldn’t necessarily say for revenge, but to go get a win, to go show them what we’re capable of doing. We’re excited for it. It’s a good matchup. We’ve played them three times in a year. I mean, them and the (New York) Giants are the only ones I’ve done that with so far.”

As for Aaron, he’s coming off a 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears. He went 18-for-26 passes, racking up 179 yards for four touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Sadly, this game saw the already injury-riddled Packers suffer two more lasses, as Davante Adams and Ty Montgommery were both taken out of the game. They’re also playing without starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, and three backup tackles are also on injured reserve, according to ESPN. Ouch — literarlly. Will the depleted roster be too weak to take down the Cowboys at home? Or will the Pack prove to be strong, even when they’re not 100%?

