Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Watch The NFL Game Online

Steel City is standing strong! The surging Pittsburgh Steelers take on the lagging Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET. Football fans better tune in to see every thrilling second.

After the first month of football, the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high, especially after defeating their bitter rivals, their Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hot and cold, as they’re coming off a loss to the New York Jets, just one week after blowing out the Ravens. Which team will walk out of Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a win? There’s only one way to find out.

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger, 35, is coming off a decent week, throwing 31-for-49 in the Steelers’ 26-9 victory over the Ravens. He was picked off twice and he was held to only one touchdown. However, Le’Veon Bell was on fire, running for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While fans had praise for the running back, Ben had some bitter criticism – for himself. “The quarterback needs to play better,” he said when identifying a problem with the Steelers’ offense, according to ESPN. Short and sweet. If Ben can follow through on that statement, the Steelers might be too strong for anyone to stop.

The big question for the Jaguars is – which Jaguars squad is going to show up to this game? Will it be the squad that went over 29-7 over the Houston Texans and 44-7 over the Ravens? Or will it be the team that took a tumble against the Tennessee Titans, or the team that got grounded by the Jets? While the AFC South has been called “Hot Garbage” in the past, per For The Win, the Jags really can’t afford to sleep on these key games (or else, they’ll miss the playoffs…again.)

