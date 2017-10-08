Vegas Shooter Methodically Planned To Kill As Many People As Possible, Officers Reveal

Before beginning his killing spree, Stephen Paddock calculated the most effective way to commit this slaughter. Officers who stormed his Vegas hotel room said they found his notes full of his wicked plans.

Stephen Paddock, 64, was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when three officers broke into his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1. As they searched for answers as to what drove this man to kill 58 innocent people, they found a note that contained hand-written calculations that would help him commit his slaughter. “I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was [going to] be for the crowd,” Officer David Newton of the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit said while speaking with 60 Minutes. “So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.” WARNING: Graphic Content Below.

David, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detectives Casey Clarkson and Matthew Donaldson and Sgt. Joshua Bitsko, was one of the first to discover Stephen’s body and the arsenal he had stockpiled in the hotel room. David said that the note with Stephen’s calculations was near one of the windows that the shooter had smashed before firing into the crowd of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

When recalling those first harrowing moments, David told 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker that it was so surreal. The officers had to use an explosive to break though the locked hotel door, and that triggered the fire alarm. “”Very eerie,” David remembered. “Yeah, the dust from the explosive breach. And then you have the flashing lights,” Newton said. “And that looked straight, like, out of a movie, you know?”

These officers were able to locate Stephen’s room thanks to the help of Jesus Campos. The security guard for the Mandalay Bay hotel was only armed with a nightstick when he first discovered Stephen on the casino’s 32nd floor. When Jesus tried to break into the hotel room, Stephen shot Jesus through the door, hitting his leg. Still, the guard was able to radio for help. “I was just doing my job,” he said afterward, downplaying his heroics.

David Newton’s full interview will air on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Our thoughts continue to be with those affected with this horrible tragedy.