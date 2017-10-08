Tyga ‘Pities’ Travis Scott: Thinks Kylie Jenner Is A ‘Manipulator & Player’

Uh-oh! Word has it Tyga is not happy with his ex Kylie Jenner and he’s got some harsh words for her and her new man Travis Scott! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Here comes the shade! Ever since Kylie Jenner, 20, reportedly broke up with Tyga, 27, his outlook on her new relationship with Travis Scott, 25, seems to have gone from bad to worse! Now we’re hearing that the “Ayo” rapper is ready to really share how he feels about the youngest Jenner sister! He’s even been taking sly shots at the rest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew! Take a look back at Tyga and Kylie’s relationship in pics right here!

“Travis Scott is a non-entity, he’s a nobody and not worth Tyga‘s time and energy,” a source close to Tyga shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga doesn’t hold him responsible for his breakup with Kylie, he places the blame for that firmly in her court. Tyga thinks Kylie is a manipulator and player — and says that if he was to summon up any kind of feeling for Travis, it would be one of pity. Tyga‘s been telling people that he thinks he had a lucky escape, and he’s thankful that he hasn’t got to be tied to the Kardashians for the rest of his life. Most of Tyga‘s friends are taking it with a pinch of salt though — he was heartbroken when Kylie dumped him, so it’s a pretty drastic turnaround for him to make — it smacks more of sour grapes.” Whoa!

True fans know that this definitely isn’t the first time Tyga has lobbed insults at his ex! In fact, we’re hearing that he’s got a tell-all book in the works in which he might just divulge all of the media maven’s “darkest secrets”! “Tyga is locked and loaded, with Kylie and the whole Kardashian family aimed in his cross-hairs,” a source close to Tyga previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga knows all about his ex’s private life, and he is ready to write diss tracks revealing intimate details from Kylie‘s world. Tyga has been fielding book deals, big interviews and other opportunities to reveal Kylie‘s darkest secrets.” One thing is certain: Tyga is not happy!

HollywoodLifers, who do you side with in this? Kylie and Travis or her ex Tyga? Tell us your thoughts below!