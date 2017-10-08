Did The Rock Just Call Tyrese A ‘Little Crying Puppy’ After His Twitter Rant? — Watch His New Video

Oh snap! Tyrese have both been slamming Dwayne Johnson for forcing some delays in the next ‘Fast & Furious’ film! Now, it looks like the muscly A-lister has a response for him! Check it out!

Despite the popularity of the Fast and the Furious franchise, it has been plagued with feuds! On Oct. 7, Tyrese Gibson, 38, took to Instagram to blast Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, for causing some production delays on the next film in the beloved action franchise! “#PSA,” he wrote on Oct. 5, “Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka [Seven Bucks Productions] partner (Hiram Garcia) for making The Fast And The Furious franchise about YOU.” Word has it a spinoff is in the works starring Dwayne and Jason Statham, 50, which apparently infuriated Tyrese! And this isn’t the only time he’s picked a fight with Dwayne! A few days later he claimed that he and co-stars Vin Diesel, 50, and Paul Walker were offered their own movie but they turned it down out of loyalty to the “Fast Family.” Now it appears The Rock has a response for his angry co-star!

Dwayne just posted a video of himself doing in the midst of an intense workout while wearing a huge chain! Afterwards he climbs off the machine and turns to the camera to say: “Putting in work. Big dogs eat. And little crying puppies stay on the porch.” Whoa! Could that be a jab for Tyrese? The timing is hard to ignore. And, according to our insiders, this isn’t the first time that the leading man has voice his disapproval at Tyrese’s behavior.

“Dwayne really has no time literally and figuratively over Tyrese‘s shade,” a source close to The Rock previously shared with HollywoodLife.comEXCLUSIVELY. Dwayne is going to do what he has to do for his life and career and the Fast movies are a part of everything and Tyrese needs to settle down. He thinks Tyrese is being petty but moving forward he will certainly talk about it. But he is mostly going to choose to be nice with his co-star. He doesn’t want to be a part of all the egos going around in the Fastfranchise. Dwayne wishes the cast would realize what they have and not be pains in the asses because even these movies will end and then what will they have?”

