T.I. Promised Tiny Romantic Vow Renewal — So Why Is He ‘Dragging’ His Feet Now?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard that T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have rekindled their romance after he left Bernice Burgos, 37, in the dust! However, despite the endless lovey dovey rumors, one red flag has arisen between the married couple. Our sources say that, although Tip promised to renew his wedding vows with Tiny when he was begging her to take him back, he has pumped the breaks on the romantic ceremony in recent days. Could this be some type of cold feet? Take a look back at Tiny and T.I. over the years right here!

“Tip told Tiny that if she took him back and agreed to work on saving their marriage, then they could renew their vows,” a source close to Tiny shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He promised her that she could pick a date and location anywhere in the world, select which hotels she liked, write up a guest list of friends and family, and then he would do the rest. Tiny did all that and emailed it to Tip last week, but since then, radio silence… nothing. For some reason Tip’s dragging his heels now, and Tiny‘s pissed… she can’t help feeling played.” Uh-oh! Could Tip be regretting getting back with Tiny?!

Tiny has admitted in the past that she does sometimes feel pressure with T.I. considering he’s always surrounded by women. “In reality what ever really is perfect?” she said in an interview with Hot 97. “We’re both in the public eye and we’re both in the business and it’s hard as a male in the business because you’re known as a sex symbol. All the women want you. So, I mean, I’m sure it’s a task for them to keep moving and turning it down all day every day. It’s a struggle, but we’re still fighting through it.” Hopefully these two are still on the right track after burying the hatchet!

