Stephen Paddock: Vegas Escort Claims Gunman Boasted About Being ‘Bad’ & Wanted ‘Violent Sex’

A 27-year-old Las Vegas prostitute is claiming Stephen Paddock, the man behind the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, paid her for intercourse and boasted about how “bad” he was. The 64-year-old gunman, who killed 58 people by opening fire on a country music festival last weekend, told her via text message about his father Benjamin, a bank robber who escaped from prison in the ’60s. “I didn’t have anything really to do with him but the bad streak is in my blood. I was born bad,” Stephen allegedly wrote in text messages sent to the anonymous prostitute, procured by The Sun On Sunday. The prostitute told the outlet that the gunman was an “obsessive” and “paranoid” man. She said he would spout conspiracy theories, like the idea that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job by the U.S. government.

“When I first met Stephen I had left an abusive relationship and was starting all over again with nothing but the clothes I was wearing,” the prostitute told The Sun On Sunday. “He seemed like he wanted to help. We would go to the casinos together and he would spend hours drinking and gambling.” “But when he would have a winning streak, we would go back and have really aggressive and violent sex,” she continued. The outlet reportedly saw text messages where the gunman would talk about tying the escort up “as you scream for help.” The woman said she ended her contact with Stephen after she got involved in another relationship. “He had a dark and twisted side,” she said. “But even so, I could never have imagined he would do something like this.”

The escort claims to have met with Stephen nine times between November 2015 and June 2016 on occasions when he visited Las Vegas without his girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62. Stephen would reportedly pay the woman with his winnings from gambling, up to almost $8,000 at a time. The escort said she would stay with Stephen at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — the location where the gunman would later set up camp on the 32nd floor before firing down at innocent victims. The world is still grieving the loss of these victims and paying tribute to them on every possible occasion. Click here to see the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

