Scott Disick Flips A S*** After Kourtney Starts Dating Someone New & Parties Hard In Mexico

On the Oct. 8 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Scott Disick was forced to come to terms with Kourtney Kardashian’s new life as a single lady — and he didn’t take too kindly to her MILF lifestyle!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, took 16 of her best friends to Mexico for a girls’ trip to celebrate her 38th birthday in April, and on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we finally got see how her ex, Scott Disick, 34, reacted to the wild weekend. The drama started before Kourt even left, though, when photographers caught her out to dinner with another guy (presumably Younes Bendjima), and in an attempt to get ahead of the story, she decided to give Scott a heads up. It turned out, though, that her warning phone call was totally unnecessary, as the pics didn’t even end up coming out. The damage was done, though, and KUWTK cameras captured a HEATED phone call between the exes, in which Scott could be heard indistinguishably screaming at Kourtney over the situation.

“Is he drunk right now?” Khloe Kardashian asked her sister, to which the 38-year-old responded. “He sounds like it.” (Side note: It was the middle of the day). Kourtney explained, of the phone call, “I go, ‘You wouldn’t even give me a warning. I’m just giving you a heads up. Should I not do that?’ I’m like, ‘Next time I won’t do that.’ He’s like, ‘THERE’S GOING TO BE A NEXT TIME?!” Luckily, Kourt had Khloe in her corner. “I thought it was cool you giving him a heads up,” the 33-year-old admitted. “Scott, call a wambulance and move on.”

The Mexico trip came one day later, and while Kourt and the ladies were partying it up, Scott was back home with Kris Jenner and his three kids, so he was totally up to date with what was going on. “The last thing I want to hear is exactly what Kourt’s doing on this Mexican getaway,” he told the cameras. “Obviously, Kourt having a good time makes me happy, but of course, in the back of my heart and mind, I get a little jealous, because I wish we could’ve had those times when we were together.”

Regardless of Scott’s freak outs, though, Kourtney officially made her decision to move on. She explained to Kris that Scott has the whole family “fooled,” and that even though he acts like he’s been groveling to get her back, his actions don’t show it. “I have to handle it when he’s photographed out with a different hooker every day,” she complained. “He needs to get a f***ing life.” Next week, the show will continue to explore Kourtney’s foray onto the dating scene, so there’s certainly a lot of drama to come!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians?