OMG! Sam Smith performed his new track ‘Pray’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Oct. 7 and we are speechless! Get all the details on the British crooner’s visit to the sketch show here!

Where has this angel been?! Sam Smith, 25, is back with new tunes and we are so so grateful! The crooner took the Saturday Night Live stage on Oct. 7 to perform his new singles “Pray” and “Too Good At Goodbyes” and it was spectacular! In the wake of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last weekend, Sam appeared to pour his heart and soul into singing these songs. He always belts out the lyrics with all his might, but these performances seemed different. Maybe it was the vibe surprise performer Jason Aldean, 40, set at the beginning of the show with his tribute performance of the recently deceased Tom Petty‘s “I Won’t Back Down”? The amazing feeling of strength seem to be felt throughout the rest of the show by everyone from the cast members to the audience to host Gal Gadot, 32.

The tracks come off Sam’s upcoming album, The Thrill Of It All, which is sure to be a smash hit. Sam is one of those artists who is still coming into his own and his hypnotizing to watch! The British crooner released “Pray” the day before his SNL appearance. “I hope you love ‘Pray’, I hope it becomes your friend in those deep dark nights of confusion & loneliness. Love you all so much,” he tweeted after dropping the track. We love you too! Head here for more photos of the singer right here!

As we previously reported, Sam has been up to more than creating new music in recent days. The striking vocalist was spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, 23, in New York City on Oct. 3! They were spied holding hands as they walked around Greenwich Village together and apparently struggled to keep their romance to themselves, according to TMZ. Was this their the coming out celebration for their relationship? If so, we’re all about it! And now that’s looking pretty happy, can we expect something more lighthearted on his upcoming album? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Sam’s performance as much as us?! Planning to pick up his second full-length album? Let us know!