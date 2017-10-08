Nelly’s Rape Accuser Claims He Forced Her To Have Sex Without Condom As He Says It’s All ‘Lies’

The woman who claims rapper Nelly raped her is now coming forward with more details about how he allegedly forced her to have sexual relations without using a condom. Get the full story here.

The woman who has accused Nelly, 42, of rape has come forward to say that despite denial from his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, he forced her to have sex without using a condom after they partied together, according to TMZ. The 21-year-old accuser hails from Seattle and says she met Nelly while “tipsy” at a club in her home state of Washington with her friends. After being invited to an after party by the “Ride Wit Me” singer’s crew, she claims that she was taken to his room in a tour bus where he tried having sex with her after she said, “No.” She went on to say that he allegedly told her to “shut up” and didn’t want to use protection despite her refusal. The woman continued that afterwards, a woman kicked her off the bus and threw $100 at her. See photos of Nelly throughout his career here.

Nelly’s legal team has made it very clear that Nelly says these serious claims are lies and completely “fabricated” and that after putting an investigator on the case, they “will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility.” Scott continued to tell TMZ that “she’s a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals.”

Nelly made headlines about the sexual assault accusations after he was arrested on Oct. 7, 2017 on second degree rape charges. He was released a short time after and it seems like he is trying to do everything in his power to fight back against the claims. We hope everything gets settled soon and that the truth will ultimately come to light in this unfortunate situation.

