Did Meghan Markle Hint At Royal Wedding? Fans Think She’s Revealing Engagement Soon

Meghan Markle was spotted cruising through London in a Volkswagen, and fans think this means she’s about to announce she’s engaged to Prince Harry. This new theory is bonkers, but could it be true?

This may be a bit of a stretch for some, but to fans eagerly anticipating Prince Harry, 33, to announce his engagement to Meghan Markle, 36, her recent joyrides may mean they’re about to break the news. The Suits actress has been spotted several times being driven through London in a black Volkswagen, according to Daily Mail. While this normally wouldn’t raise any eyebrows, some have pointed out that this is very similar to the moment right before Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, announced their engagement.

Really. Here’s the theory: Kate was pictured driving an Audi A3 in 2010, right before she and William made their engagement official. Kate had the car as a part of a deal that Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, has with the Royal family. The German automaker has a deal with the British monarchy, offering the crown a 60% lease discount. Because Meghan is riding around in a VW, some Royal watchers think that she’s benefiting from the same arrangement, and that an engagement will come any day now.

It’s not just citizens of the United Kingdom who are waiting for Harry to get down on one knee. Supposedly, former president Barack Obama, 56, was asking Harry about his relationship when he joined him at the 2017 Invictus games. An eyewitness said these two were “bro-ing out,” but Obama took time to quiz Harry about his girlfriend. Hopefully, Barack and Michelle Obama, 53, get the first invites to the wedding.

Though the two of them only went public with their romance a few weeks ago, Harry and Meghan are already prepping for a massive wedding. The two of them are “looking to marry in the summer,” a royal insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. These two want to wait until Kate and William’s third child is born. After that, it’s going to be a whirlwind of matrimony bliss. Now, they just need to make the announcement to kick if all off.

