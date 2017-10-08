LeBron Thinks Tristan Thompson Is ‘Crazy’ To Date Khloe K After ‘KUWTK’ Shot Practice

LeBron James wasn’t cool with ‘KUWTK’ filming the Cleveland Cavaliers practice to grab some shots of Khloe Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY LeBron isn’t even cool with them dating anymore.

LeBron James, 32, was not shy about declaring his feels about being filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians — like, at all. When the cameras came to tape a recent Cleveland Cavaliers practice, to capture footage of Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, beau Tristan Thompson, 26, the baller took to Snapchat to slam what he called a “s**t show.” “LeBron was pissed about outsiders coming into his work home and sticking a camera into his face — that’s so not cool,” an NBA insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Apparently the camera crew had permission to film, but not from him or the rest of the team. All of the Cavs have been roasting Tristan about dating Khloe, pretty much from day one, but LeBron has been particularly scornful. He regularly ‘jokes’ about the Kardashian curse, and warns Tristan that his career will go the same way as Lamar and Kris Humphries if he isn’t careful.”

Khloe’s bae, who she is reportedly having her first baby with, is trying to deal with the torment as best he can. “Tristan just brushes it off though, and ignores the teasing,” the source continued. “He loves Khloe and knows that she’s so much more than just reality TV fodder. But LeBron thinks he’s crazy getting involved in that family, and he doesn’t want to be involved in all their drama, especially when it encroaches on his work time.” Well, we can see both sides there. Basketball is serious business, especially to the Cavs, who lost last year’s finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Whether the KUWTK cameras will continue to roll at Cavs practice remains to be seen. But it might be for the best if Tristan and Khloe stick to filming her personal lives and leave LeBron out of it. Click here to see pics of LeBron.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Keeping Up with the Kardashians filming the Cavaliers practice? Do you think it’s inappropriate? Let us know below!