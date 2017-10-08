La La Anthony Flaunts Revenge Body In Skin-Tight Dress As Carmelo Tries To Win Her Back

Whoa! La La Anthony just posted one smokin’ hot photo showcasing her curvaceous figure and you NEED to see this! Is she Tempting Carmelo Anthony?

Stop what you’re doing! La La Anthony, 38, just posted one white-hot pic from her appearance on the MTV series, TRL that will have you hypnotized! Posing beside a wrought-iron fence on an urban street, the TV personality puts sex appeal on full display! The dress she chose for the fiery maroon number with a slit up the thigh — so hot! Curious what the sexy number is made of? “Red velvet,” she captioned the breathtaking snap. Take a peek at more La La photos right here!

Is this sexy new photo meant to get someone’s attention? By that, of course we mean her husband Carmelo Anthony, 33. Their marriage was seriously tested when a report surfaced in April 2017 that he may have a had a love child with another woman. Around the same time these reports came in, the once tight knit duo were no longer together and there’s been tons of speculation on whether or not there will be a reconciliation anytime soon.

Despite the drama surrounding La La’s love life, she is not letting it stop her from having fun! When she’s not posting amazing selfies on social media, she’s taking trips to places like Paris or going out clubbing without Carmelo. She’s also being supported by high profile friends such as Kim Kardashian, 36, who could tell her a thing or two about how to take care of herself and deal with difficulties in love. With her recent activity, we have a feeling that no matter what happens in her love life, La La will keep on having fun while she continues on her path.

Red Velvet 🍮 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

