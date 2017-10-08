Kourtney K Mom-Shamed For Sexy Selfies As Fans Root For Scott & Sofia Richie’s Romance

Kourtney Kardashian faced serious backlash for sharing a sexy pic on Oct. 7, with many fans claiming she should spend more time with her kids. Others even suggested Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are a better match!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is under fire yet again. The reality star became the subject of major scrutiny after posting a new selfie to Instagram on Oct. 7. In the comment section, many were mommy-shaming Kourtney and having a field day while venting their frustrations about her. “Could you stop with this sh*t and actually start spending time with your kids again? You look better than ever, yet you have become so damn desperate. Just stop,” one fan wrote, according to the Inquisitr. Meanwhile, others decided to comment on her ex Scott Disick‘s, 34, blossoming romance with Sofia Richie, 19. “Scott loves Sophia and they are both on a vacation together,” one chimed in, while another added, “Hope Sophia gets pregnant with Scott’s baby. They look good together.”

These comments are giving us serious mood whiplash after the remarks fans were making about Sofia and Scott’s relationship just a few weeks ago. Many took to Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie‘s, 68, Instagram to flood his comments section with critiques of his parenting skills. Several followers thought that Lionel “letting” Sofia date a guy who is technically old enough to be her dad is inappropriate. Click here to see pics of Scott and Sofia.

In a preview of tonight’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourt bashed Scott for his recent string of flings. “I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” Kourtney says to mom Kris Jenner, 61, clearly referring to her exes latest string of “girlfriends” including Sofia and Bella Thorne, 20. “He needs to get a f**king life,” she adds. Kourtney and Scott share three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

