Khloe K Embraces ‘Curves’ & Gushes Over Kris’ Parenting In 1st Post-Pregnancy News Appearance

Khloe Kardashian has yet to publicly confirm or deny whether she’s rockin’ her first baby bump, but that didn’t stop her from flaunting her ‘curves’ at her first official appearance since news of her allegedly pregnancy broke. The star looked amazing as she talked about embracing your body.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, made her first public appearance since news of her alleged pregnancy hit last week and she looked GOOD. The star was hitting up Nordstrom’s in Los Angeles for an event honoring the 1-year anniversary of her Good American clothing line. Though she didn’t make an official comment on the reports she is having a baby with beau Tristan Thompson, 26, she was happy to talk about loving her curves and changing body. “My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she said. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also talked about her mama Kris Jenner, and the intense influence she has had on all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. “Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids,” she said about how her mother molded her and her siblings. “I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is.” Kris may be a grandmother to THREE more babies soon, as Khloe is reportedly with child, so his her little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, and her big sister Kim Kardashian, 36, has revealed she is expecting her third child, via surrogate, with Kanye West, 40.

“Just one more sleep until our anniversary celebration at @Nordstromcc! If you’re not in the LA area, be sure to tune in via Instagram Live TOMORROW at 4pm as our co-founders @khloekardashian and @emmagrede will be talking body positivity and making a super exciting announcement!” Good American announced on its Instagram account the day before the event, making some fans think there was a baby announcement coming. Guess we’ll have to wait just a bit longer — hopefully!

