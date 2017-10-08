Hurricane Nate Hits Mississippi: See Pics Of Massive Flooding & Strong Winds Causing Blackouts

Hurricane Nate made a second landfall in Mississippi on the night of Oct. 7, 2017 and it’s causing major power outages and up to 11 feet of flooding. Read all the details here.

Strong winds are causing some serious damage and leaving thousands in the Gulf Coast, including Alabama, Louisiana, and the Florida panhandle, without power after Hurricane Nate made landfall over the Oct. 7, 2017 weekend. Biloxi, Mississippi got the brunt of the storm during its second landfall and it has brought in at least 10 inches of rain that can cause a storm surge of up to nine feet. It just missed New Orleans and turned from a hurricane warning to a tropical storm warning but the city is still expected to have wind gusts up to 55mph. Mayor Mitch Landrieu lifted a curfew of 7 p.m. after it was clear that the impact wasn’t going to be as brutal as expected. See some photos of Hurricane Nate’s impact here.

The center of the storm is expected to move across the Tennessee Valley, Deep South, and Appalachian Mountains all through Oct. 9, 2017. Photos and videos of the damaged were posted all over social media showcasing the effects its having on the locals. Despite pre-warnings and preparation, people are still having a difficult time getting through the natural disaster and it will take time to rebuild what is lost.

This has been a tough season with some of the strongest hurricanes, including Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, that the U.S. and the surrounding coastal areas has seen in a long time. Many communities in areas that were hit have come together to support each other and there’s been a lot of donations from various sources that are set to help things get back on track quickly and efficiently.

#Nate's strong wind knocked the power out in downtown Biloxi. Everything goes pitch black. (via Brandi T). #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Sq4Urzgg92 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 8, 2017

