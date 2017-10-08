New Pics

Hurricane Nate Hits Mississippi: See Pics Of Massive Flooding & Strong Winds Causing Blackouts

Hurricane Nate
REX/Shutterstock
News crews film a sailboat that washed ashore along the Gulf of Mexico in Biloxi, Miss., in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate Hurricane Nate Mississippi, Biloxi, USA - 08 Oct 2017
This enhanced infrared satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Nate in the Gulf of Mexico on at 2:15 p.m. EDT. Coastal residents from southeast Louisiana to the Florida panhandle braced for the effects of the fast-moving hurricane, expected to hit sometime time Saturday night Tropical Weather - 07 Oct 2017
Neighbors walk under the rain past a washed out road in Alajuelita on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday and was being blamed for at least 17 deaths in Central America as it spun north toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Workers close the floodgate separating St. Bernard Parish from the East Bank of Plaquemines Parish, in Violet, La., in preparation for Hurricane Nate, expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast Tropical Weather Louisiana, Violet, USA - 07 Oct 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.

Hurricane Nate made a second landfall in Mississippi on the night of Oct. 7, 2017 and it’s causing major power outages and up to 11 feet of flooding. Read all the details here.

Strong winds are causing some serious damage and leaving thousands in the Gulf Coast, including Alabama, Louisiana, and the Florida panhandle, without power after Hurricane Nate made landfall over the Oct. 7, 2017 weekend. Biloxi, Mississippi got the brunt of the storm during its second landfall and it has brought in at least 10 inches of rain that can cause a storm surge of up to nine feet. It just missed New Orleans and turned from a hurricane warning to a tropical storm warning but the city is still expected to have wind gusts up to 55mph. Mayor Mitch Landrieu lifted a curfew of 7 p.m. after it was clear that the impact wasn’t going to be as brutal as expected. See some photos of Hurricane Nate’s impact here.

The center of the storm is expected to move across the Tennessee Valley, Deep South, and Appalachian Mountains all through Oct. 9, 2017. Photos and videos of the damaged were posted all over social media showcasing the effects its having on the locals. Despite pre-warnings and preparation, people are still having a difficult time getting through the natural disaster and it will take time to rebuild what is lost.

This has been a tough season with some of the strongest hurricanes, including Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, that the U.S. and the surrounding coastal areas has seen in a long time. Many communities in areas that were hit have come together to support each other and there’s been a lot of donations from various sources that are set to help things get back on track quickly and efficiently.

